RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Tweed’s health district is hiring

Health workers are being recruited for the region’s hospitals. Photo: file

WHILE some have been told there are not enough hours for them, other industries need more workers than ever before.

Northern NSW Local Health District, covering from Tweed Heads to Grafton is calling on more skilled health workers to bolster the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Casual positions are now available for nurses, allied health professionals, security, cleaners and wardspeople.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said the district was encouraging anyone with

experience in health or related roles to come and apply.

"We have ongoing casual recruitment opportunities throughout the year, but this is a

targeted effort to attract people who can help us respond now and in the coming

months as this pandemic continues," he said.

"This … will ease pressure on our existing workforce and enhance our capacity - ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality care for the

local community."

Interviews are being happening right now.

"We encourage anyone who is interested to visit our website and apply now," Mr

Jones said.

"I also want to congratulate our existing workforce on the incredible job they're doing

so far, and thank them for their willingness to adapt and respond as the situation

changes.

"From clinical care to support services to planning and administration, our team is

working exceptionally hard and should be extremely proud of their efforts."

For more information on positions available and how to apply, got to nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/employment/casual-positions-

open-now/