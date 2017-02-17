Recruits join a sugar sector hoping on a bumper harvest

CANE farmers have survived summer's brunt and are looking towards another strong harvest provided rainfall arrives soon.

Robert Hawken, Canegrowers spokesman for the Condong Mill area, said prices remained fair and crops were in good shape, even if a little thirsty.

"The crop is in need of rain,” he said. "It's been a dry summer and we're at a critical point now where we need rain for our crop to reach its potential.”

Mr Hawken said the recent heatwave would not harm crops for as long as moisture remained in the soil. He said growers had kept busy while waiting for falls, tending to early-season chores such as weed control and maintenance.

In a further boost for the sector, Sunshine Sugar has recently proved its commitment by giving seven young recruits a start.

"These young people are the future of local business and industry,” the company's CEO Chris Connors said.

Sunshine Sugar takes on apprentices and trainees across its three sites - Condong Mill, Broadwater Mill and the Harwood Sugar Mill - each year.

The Condong Mill took on three apprentices in 2017: Credence Donohue in administration, fitter Thomas Harmon and electrician Riley Flick, with the other recruits to be based at Broadwater and Harwood mills.