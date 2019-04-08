Menu
Login
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Your Story

Recycle your Easter egg wrappers

bmuir
by
8th Apr 2019 9:18 AM

Did you know that the foil wrapping from all the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?

Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable of all products. In Australia, it is usually made into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could become the aluminium in a can of soft drink or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

It is preferable for people to scrunch up their foil into fairly big balls.

So, once you've eaten your Easter eggs, scrunch them up into a big ball and put the foil into the yellow recycling bin.

The best part about scrunching up your wrappings is that no one will ever know how many Easter eggs you have consumed.

Happy Easter and happy recycling.

More Stories

easter recycling

Top Stories

    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Health Two travellers arriving back from Singapore infectious for a week in area

    'We made a lot of errors': Seagulls lose to Wynnum-Manly

    'We made a lot of errors': Seagulls lose to Wynnum-Manly

    Rugby League Tweed suffers 32-6 loss to Wynnum-Manly.

    Green light for master plan

    Green light for master plan

    Council News Council approves the next step for South Murwillumbah project

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Council News The cost of not putting rubbish in the correct bin