RED ALERT: Toxic algae found in Richmond River

A RED alert for potentially toxic blue-green algae in the Richmond River at the Jabour Weir Casino and upstream has been issued, with a warning for locals not to come into contact with the water.

The alert indicates the water of the Richmond River at Casino is not suitable for recreational use, or primary contact by domestic users, and may pose a threat to livestock.

Residents and visitors are advised not to enter the water to undertake recreational activities where they may come into contact with the water, such as swimming, bathing, boating, water skiing, sailing, kayaking and fishing.

Richmond Valley Council is reassuring residents the town water supply is fully treated and safe to drink.

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the red alert level warning indicated the blue-green algae levels in the river water presented a potential health risk and was likely to become more prevalent if dry and warm conditions continued.

"People are advised not to enter the water, not to drink untreated water or bathe in water drawn from the effected river area while this red alert level warning is in place," Mr Macdonald said.

"Domestic pets should also be kept away from the area, especially dogs which are particularly susceptible as they can ingest algae by licking their coats.

"Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs disposed of before consumption."

Mr Macdonald said Council would continue to regularly sample and test the water.

He said warning signs had been erected at a number of locations due to the high risk to recreational use, including fishing and swimming which could lead to primary contact with the water.

However, he said the community should be on the look-out for algal blooms when swimming in any of our waterways during this red-alert period.

"The Richmond River water is likely to have a green tinge and a musty or organic odour," Mr Macdonald said.

"It is unsuitable for recreational use, or primary contact by domestic users, and may also pose a threat to livestock.

"Livestock owners are reminded to continue to check stock water supplies for signs of blue-green algae and to remove stock from waterways where surface scum is visible or where blue-green algae are suspected, as blue-green algae are known to cause stock illness or even death.

"If water is ingested, or individuals come in contact with the water at red alert levels, there is risk to health and it is advised to seek medical attention. Children and people with pre-existing health problems are most at risk.

"People might also experience diarrhoea, skin, eye and ear irritations and other long term health problems. Asthma attacks can also be brought on by contact with blue-green algae."

For more information on algal alerts currently in place, please call the NSW Government's toll free algal information line on 1800 999 457 or visit water NSW website https://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae To report algal blooms email RACC@waternsw.com.au