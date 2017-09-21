22°
Red carpet treatment for Lindisfarne's Class of 2017

Lindisfarne Formal at Gold Coast Art Centre - Lachlan Webster, Chiffley Lavin.
Lindisfarne Formal at Gold Coast Art Centre - Lachlan Webster, Chiffley Lavin. Melissa Belanic
by Nikki Todd

LINDISFARNE'S Class of 2017 celebrated in style as they marked the end of their school career on Friday.

Held at The Arts Centre Gold Coast, the students looked stunning as they made their way up the red carpet for their graduation formal.

We wish them all the best for their remaining weeks at school and into the future.

* Watch out for the Tweed Daily News' Class of 2017 Formals lift-out on the first Saturday of December. The only place you will see the best of all the Tweed's high school formals. To purchase your photo go to www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy

Topics:  lindisfarne formal 2017 tweed formals

VIDEO: Kingy students' powerful message goes viral

Kingscliff High School students worked with One Vision Productions to create a powerful music video

