Red Cross lists ‘missing’ Australians

A website managed by New Zealand Red Cross has listed the names of more than 20 Australians who have been reported as missing by family and friends following the volcano eruption on White Island off the coast of New Zealand.

New Zealand Red Cross activated the Family Links website at the request of New Zealand Police for people wanting to register themselves as "safe" or register a family member or friend as "missing".

As of early this morning Australian time, the list included 62 names of people from around the world who had been listed as "missing" by family or friends.

The Australians on the list were aged from seven to 78 and were from all over the country, except the Northern Territory.

To check the list of names, visit the Family Links website.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian Government was working to confirm information with New Zealand authorities.

"There are still people who are unaccounted for, including 11 Australians," he said

"We hope to know more in the morning, however we must prepare for some difficult news in the days ahead."

Police in New Zealand say they do not believe any survivors will be found.

"Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island," NZ police said in a statement.

"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.

White Island Volcano. Picture: Supplied

"The Police Eagle helicopter, rescue helicopter, and NZDF aircraft have undertaken a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruption," police said in a statement at 12.12am.

"No signs of life have been seen at any point."

The view came after police and rescue aircraft performed a number of reconnaissance flights over White Island after the eruption.

"As part of the recovery a NZDF ship will approach the perimeter of the island at first light to deploy drones and observational equipment to further assess the environment.

"Police continue to receive information and advice from GeoNet experts to support the recovery operation."

The Family Links website says New Zealand Red Cross will respond to inquiries that have been registered on the website as soon as they are able.

New Zealand Red Cross is working with New Zealand Police to respond to this disaster.

If you have any questions about your inquiry or the Restoring Family Links service contact the New Zealand Red Cross Restoring Family Links Team via email: familylinks@redcross.org.nz