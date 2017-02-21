27°
News

Red Cross looks for volunteers

Aisling Brennan
| 20th Feb 2017 12:54 PM
HELP NEEDED: Tweed Heads Red Cross is on the hunt for volunteers.
HELP NEEDED: Tweed Heads Red Cross is on the hunt for volunteers. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Red Cross Tweed branch is calling for volunteers to help continue its expansion of programs in the shire.

Red Cross community programs officer Jane Wells said volunteers were needed for a variety of programs to engage clients in conversation.

"All of our clients experience some kind of social isolation," Ms Wells said.

"They may have no friends or family locally so our program provides that social interaction."

The Red Cross provides different programs where volunteers can interact with clients through direct phone conversations, visiting their home or meeting in a social setting. Ms Wells says the program is a great asset to clients struggling to interact socially.

"So many people retire here but they leave behind their social networks from where they were before," she said.

"Perhaps their partner might have died and they're on their own, they've sort of lost the ability to make those connections on their own. That's where our volunteers can help them to reconnect."

Red Cross Northern regional manager Janelle Cazaubon said volunteers were matched up with clients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes.

"It's about seeing what the volunteers bring; some people might have craft skills," she said.

"It's all about seeing what gets people engaged."

FAST FACTS

For more information about the Red Cross, contact:

 

5524 5799

 

jwells@redcross.org.au

 

www.redcross.org.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cross general-seniors-news noticeboard red red cross volunteers

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Gilmore shines as legend enters hall of fame

Gilmore shines as legend enters hall of fame

Pioneer honoured with hall of fame induction

League legend lends a hand

Tweed MOL president John Strong, John Feeney and treasurer Paul Rimmington enjoy a chat.

"They do some great things in the community”

Surfing legends create waves for the future

Surf pumping at Currumbin Alley, one of the famous breaks that make up part of Gold Coast's surfing reserve.

"Many of the world's best waves are measured by Kirra”

Firies get new right to fight across the border

AGREEMENT: Crew with (centre left to right) NSW Superintendent Greg Lewis, Northern Rivers Zone Duty Commander Gary White and Queensland chief superintendent Brad Commens.

NSW and Queensland firefighters can now battle blazes across border.

Local Partners

MP says Surfside reviewing services but no changes

TWEED MP moves to allay fears important bus routes are slated for the chopping block and says Surfside Buslines is merely undertaking a review of its services.

Red Cross looks for volunteers

HELP NEEDED: Tweed Heads Red Cross is on the hunt for volunteers.

Want to help the Red Cross?

BIG RIDE: Matt to bring out smiles for Smiddy

LONG WAY ROUND: Matt Muir raises his bike in triumph on his ride last year.

Fundraiser at Yamba Shores Tavern ahead of 800km charity ride

Production company desperately seeks men

Tammy Dundon and Melissa Quirk.

When you see the movie you'll think ours is even better

Sharky and the Caddman share their stories and music

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock will play Twin Towns on Saturday, February 25.

Sometimes the best plans are hatched over a nice bottle of red

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

WE ALL know what satay sauce is, right? Alyse and Matt didn't when they served it up on their MKR restaurant. Slammed by everyone, their reaction was gold.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Under Contract

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Contract

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

The One That I Want!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

Beautifully presented and intelligently designed this absolutely stunning, renovated family home is located in a prestigious, sought after southern Gold Coast...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25th February 10:00 - 10:30am QLD Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Get Moo-ving to Mooball

The old Pacific Highway and Murwillumbah railway line cut a parrallel path throughThe thriving village of Mooball , looking North East towards Murwillumbah and Mount Warning.

An expansion plan has been approved.

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Luxurious living in Tweed

1/27 Charles St, Tweed Heads

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!