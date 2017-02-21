Red Cross looks for volunteers

HELP NEEDED: Tweed Heads Red Cross is on the hunt for volunteers.

THE Red Cross Tweed branch is calling for volunteers to help continue its expansion of programs in the shire.

Red Cross community programs officer Jane Wells said volunteers were needed for a variety of programs to engage clients in conversation.

"All of our clients experience some kind of social isolation," Ms Wells said.

"They may have no friends or family locally so our program provides that social interaction."

The Red Cross provides different programs where volunteers can interact with clients through direct phone conversations, visiting their home or meeting in a social setting. Ms Wells says the program is a great asset to clients struggling to interact socially.

"So many people retire here but they leave behind their social networks from where they were before," she said.

"Perhaps their partner might have died and they're on their own, they've sort of lost the ability to make those connections on their own. That's where our volunteers can help them to reconnect."

Red Cross Northern regional manager Janelle Cazaubon said volunteers were matched up with clients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes.

"It's about seeing what the volunteers bring; some people might have craft skills," she said.

"It's all about seeing what gets people engaged."

FAST FACTS

For more information about the Red Cross, contact:

5524 5799

jwells@redcross.org.au

www.redcross.org.au