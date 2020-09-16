Menu
A shark has left a group of teenagers shaken after it took a bite at one boy’s surf ski.
News

‘Red-eyed’ shark attacks teen’s surf ski

by Patrick James
2nd Feb 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "red-eyed" shark took a bite out of a teenager's surf ski just off the coast of Glenelg on Tuesday evening.

Jed Ffrench, 17, was paddling with a group of four other teenagers about 2km off the shore at Glenelg when he felt a "big thud" and saw a "red-eyed shark" taking a bite out of his surf ski.

Jed Ffrench stands next to his surf ski after paddling ashore. Picture: Dan Demaria
The boys, a group of training Surf Life Savers, were about 2km from the shore, further out to sea than they usually train.

They could not gauge the size of the shark, but distinctly remembered its "bright red eyes" staring at them in the water.

The shark disappeared, prompting the group of boys to paddle as quickly as they could back to shore.

A separate group of Surf Life Savers Nippers were also training at the time, and evacuated the water.

None of the teenagers were injured. The shark may have been a bronze whaler.

 

Jed Ffrench, 17, was about 2km off shore at Glenelg and felt a big thud when a shark bit his surf ski. Picture: Dan Demaria
Originally published as 'Red-eyed' shark attacks teen's surf ski

shark attack wildlife

