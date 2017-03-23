28°
News

Red Shield Appeal launches in Murwillumbah

Aisling Brennan
| 23rd Mar 2017 10:39 AM
FUNDRAISER: Rowan Johnstone, Skye Swift and Guy Diven get ready for the Red Shield Appeal in Murwillumbah.
FUNDRAISER: Rowan Johnstone, Skye Swift and Guy Diven get ready for the Red Shield Appeal in Murwillumbah. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Salvation Army is calling on the community to dig deep as it launches its 2017 Red Shield Appeal in the region.

The Murwillumbah District Business Chamber is hosting a special breakfast in support of the Red Shield Appeal on Friday, April 7.

Salvation Army fundraising and public relations manager Rowan Johnstone said the breakfast is a chance for the community to learn more about the work of the Salvation Army and how they help those in need.

"Guests will also hear personal stories from those who have joined with the Salvation Army and have experienced first hand their life changing work and how this gave them hope when they needed it the most,” Mr Johnstone said.

"This is an opportunity for guests to give generously and to kick off the appeal in style.”

Murwillumbah District Business Chamber business officer Sky Swift said the free breakfast was a chance for the community to engage with the chamber.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for new businesses to come along and see what the chamber is all about, as well as supporting the Red Shield Appeal,” Ms Swift said.

The Murwillumbah Services Club CEO Guy Diven said he hoped the community would come on board and support the Salvos.

"Hopefully we can build on the success of this year in future years to come,” Mr Diven said.

The Salvation Army received great support from the Tweed Chamber of Commerce last week when it raised $4000.

FAST FACTS

The Red Shield Appeal breakfast hosted by the Murwillumbah District Business Chamber is on Friday, April 7 from 6.30am to 8.30am.

Bookings are essential, contact:

Murwillumbah Services Club, 10 Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah

info@murwillumbahchamber.com.au

Please advise any special dietary requirements

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah district business chamber red shield appeal salvation army

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

Catch all the best gigs with this comprehensive four day guide

Round Mountain Girls to go 'round again

MOUNTAIN MEN: Chris Eaton Rabbit Robinson and from the Round Mountain Girls at an impromptu practice session at Cabarita.

From the mountain, onto the world stage

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Jumping through hoops to train a support dog

KEEP SPINNING: Emma Miceli shows off her Hula Hoop skills, ahead of an upcoming fundraising event.

Donate to the training of Emma's support dog.

Local Partners

Kindy kids as cute as buttons in liftout

Look for the Kindy lift-out in Saturday's Tweed Daily News

Jumping through hoops to train a support dog

KEEP SPINNING: Emma Miceli shows off her Hula Hoop skills, ahead of an upcoming fundraising event.

Donate to the training of Emma's support dog.

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Round Mountain Girls to go 'round again

RMG kicks-off big year with album launch at Cudgen Leagues club

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Refined Chirn Park Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 $425,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to own a property in the latest Hot Spot of Chirn Park. Ideal for investors, couples, singles, first home buyers, we present a...

Position, Potential &amp; Opportunity

25-27 Queen Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 1 2 $1,995,000

This classic beach cottage is packed with lots of potential to renovate or redevelop, and maximize this amazing location. The cottage is set on a perfectly flat...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST * Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!