Red Shield Appeal launches in Murwillumbah

FUNDRAISER: Rowan Johnstone, Skye Swift and Guy Diven get ready for the Red Shield Appeal in Murwillumbah.

THE Salvation Army is calling on the community to dig deep as it launches its 2017 Red Shield Appeal in the region.

The Murwillumbah District Business Chamber is hosting a special breakfast in support of the Red Shield Appeal on Friday, April 7.

Salvation Army fundraising and public relations manager Rowan Johnstone said the breakfast is a chance for the community to learn more about the work of the Salvation Army and how they help those in need.

"Guests will also hear personal stories from those who have joined with the Salvation Army and have experienced first hand their life changing work and how this gave them hope when they needed it the most,” Mr Johnstone said.

"This is an opportunity for guests to give generously and to kick off the appeal in style.”

Murwillumbah District Business Chamber business officer Sky Swift said the free breakfast was a chance for the community to engage with the chamber.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for new businesses to come along and see what the chamber is all about, as well as supporting the Red Shield Appeal,” Ms Swift said.

The Murwillumbah Services Club CEO Guy Diven said he hoped the community would come on board and support the Salvos.

"Hopefully we can build on the success of this year in future years to come,” Mr Diven said.

The Salvation Army received great support from the Tweed Chamber of Commerce last week when it raised $4000.

FAST FACTS

The Red Shield Appeal breakfast hosted by the Murwillumbah District Business Chamber is on Friday, April 7 from 6.30am to 8.30am.

Bookings are essential, contact:

Murwillumbah Services Club, 10 Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah

info@murwillumbahchamber.com.au

Please advise any special dietary requirements