Red Sunday: Remembering fire that nearly destroyed a town

DEVASTATION: The aftermath of the fire. Note the charred veranda on the post office, which was damaged but ultimately saved, and the Bank of NSW sign on the post office - it opened a temporary premises here soon after the fire. Tweed Regional Museum

ON September 15, 1907, some 111 years ago, one of the most dramatic events in Murwillumbah's recent history occurred when fire broke out and nearly destroyed the town.

This excerpt from the Murwillumbah Historical Society's publication, Red Sunday, looks in detail at this tragedy and the resilience of the community.

This is the first in a two-part series.

Part 1:

At about 8.30pm on Sunday, September 15, 1907, the residents of Murwillumbah were shocked by the sight of a fire at Edward Dainer's bakehouse, which was situated behind his store and home.

Many of the townspeople had been startled by the clanging of bells and shouts of 'fire' and rushed out to see what was happening.

It was reported that Vincent Dainer, the 14-year- old son of baker Edward Dainer, sounded the alarm after he and his brother noticed smoke coming into their kitchen, where they were playing cards.

EARLY DAYS: Ruins of the fire on both sides of the Main St. Photographer O.M. Proll. Tweed Regional Museum

The Tweed Times and Brunswick Advocate reported: "The time-worn wooden buildings made an easy prey to the flames and in no time a raging fire was in progress. Townspeople were made aware of the danger by the vigorous ringing of two church bells and a great rush to the scene of the conflagration ensue ... As the flames progressed down the street, fanned by a south-westerly breeze, they licked and consumed each consecutive building in town. No mercy was shown any. The crackling of burning timber, the explosions of gasometers, the falling in of buildings and the huge tongues of flame that shot heavenward in a halo of smoke made a scene grand but terrible. The crowd had increased to about 2000 people and dismay was on almost every face, for it was recognised that the biggest portion of town was doomed.”

The fire managed to cross the street, setting alight the courthouse, Lands Office and police quarters, and soon these and the School of Arts building were in flames.

Some residents of Murwillumbah had been agitating for a fire brigade for years, but it had not come to fruition. So when the unimaginable happened, locals were forced to fight the fire using a fire cart and bucket brigade. Some buildings were quickly demolished in an attempt to stop the spread of the fire.

In all, 60 premises were lost in the blaze.