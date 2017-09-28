25°
Reel in a grant to boost your fishing fun

WETTING A LINE: Tweed fisherman Edwin
WETTING A LINE: Tweed fisherman Edwin "Snow” Ducat surveys the ocean before a morning's fishing off the rocks at Hastings Point on the Tweed Coast. Scott Powick

RECREATIONAL fishing across the state is set for a boost after applications for the next round of the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust Grants opened this week.

Lismore MP Thomas George urged residents to take advantage of the funding. Some projects funded by the grants have included artificial reefs, fish aggregating devices, fishing platforms, fish cleanings tables and workshops.

"Every year we see some terrific and unique projects,” Mr George said.

"I hope this year we see even more so that we can continue to provide fantastic fishing across the state.”

With more than one million anglers wetting a line across the state each year, Mr George said the possibilities were endless for recreational fishing groups.

"This year alone we have already allocated $15 million into a range of projects across the state and anglers reel in the benefits every day,” he said.

The NSW recreational fishing sector, injects $3.4 billion into the state economy each year and accounts for more than 14,000 full-time jobs.

Fishing licence fees are reinvested each year to continue to improve NSW recreational fishing opportunities and accessibility.

Applications close on Friday, November 24.

For more information, visit dpi.nsw.gov.au.

