Refugee project creates harmony both on and off stage

Yvonne Gardiner | 9th Jul 2017 2:15 PM
Uki Refugee Group members Bryan McLelland, Matt Ottley and Tina Wilson meet to promote the production A Devilish Tale - The History of Harmony.
SUPPORTERS of the Uki Refugee Project are in for a treat.

Each year, group members Tina Wilson and Matt Ottley organise a musical event, and this month they will present A Devilish Tale - The History of Harmony.

"It follows the development of musical harmony through the ages, from ancient Greece through to contemporary music, focusing on a time in the 12th century when the so-called 'devil's chord' changed the face of music,” Matt said.

He is both the writer and producer of A Devilish Tale, which was first performed in Western Australia.

The augmented fourth, known as the "chord of evil”, was banned in Renaissance church music.

In those days, composing music was very much an act of praising God and the music should therefore be beautiful and moving.

The augmented fourth, or tritonus, which spans three whole steps in the scale, is one of the most dissonant musical intervals around. It was considered unpleasant and ugly and was named 'diabolus in musica' - the devil in music.

Performer Alf Demasi is a renowned keyboard player who takes on an alter ego of Fra Alfonso, a Renaissance monk, to unravel the mystery of the "Devil in music”.
Matt says the Murwillumbah production of A Devilish Tale has three acts, the first featuring Perth keyboard player Alf Demasi as a slightly mad and irreverent Benedictine monk.

"The Murwillumbah Philharmonic Choir will also make appearances,” he said.

"There'll be lots of visuals, music and humorous moments.

"One of the themes behind the show is a left-of-field look at the power of fashion in shaping our world.

"The second act involves a live improvisation by a group of musicians based on the principles of synaesthesia, a condition where there is a mingling of the senses due to cross-wiring in the brain.”

Matt lives with this condition. Hearing a musical note, for example, might cause a person with synaesthesia to see a particular colour - C is red, F sharp is blue.

"For me, I see colours and shapes when I hear sounds. It's strongest for things like bird song and music, though noisy motorcycles are quite interesting too,” Matt said.

"It seems natural to me that my passion for all the visual arts would go hand-in-hand with making music too. I sometimes　draw my musical scores first, then translate them into written music for other musicians to read.”

The third act of A Devilish Tale to be shown in Murwillumbah is a cinematic work for choir and film, produced by Matt, called Et in Terra pax (And on Earth, peace).

Author, composer, musician and painter Matt Ottley is a man of many talents.
Matt is a man of many creative talents, apart from composing music.

He is currently an endorsed Yamaha musician and is working with Yamaha, The Literature Centre and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra on a series of multi-modal performances called The Sound of Picture Books.

He is also an internationally acclaimed author and illustrator of books for young people, and has won several major awards including The Queensland Premier's Award for YA fiction for his book Requiem for a Beast, and the Patricia Wrightson Prize in the NSW Premier's Awards for his illustrations in Teacup, by Rebecca Young. Matt has had more than 30 picture books published.

"I'm working on a major musical for a full symphony orchestra and graphic novel project to be released in late 2018,” Matt said.

"I'm also working on a picture book and musical project with Valanga Khoza, who is a South African storyteller and musician based in Melbourne.”

Matt and Tina are on the organising committee of the Uki Refugee Project.

"We became involved with the Uki Refugee Project because of our shared concern about Australia's position on asylum seekers and refugees,” Tina said.

Project member Bryan McLelland is also keen to host more friendship visits or homestays.

"The best way for people to understand the refugee situation is to meet refugees,” he said.

"We've been having the friendship visits since 2014 and they're working beautifully.

"I think it's given the people who've come a much broader sense of Australia.”

Refugees from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Sri Lanka have been welcomed at friendship visits to Uki.

Bryan said the Uki Refugee Project concept was established about five years ago.

"We were all concerned about the way the government was treating refugees,” he said.

"It took about 12 months before we actually began to do things.”

The Uki group is in touch with refugee support groups at Federal, Lismore, Pottsville and Brisbane.

Advocacy is part of the Uki group's activities, together with raising money for school needs and legal costs.

The project's next friendship visit is planned for September 22 to 24. Potential hosts can register their interest by emailing uki.refugee.project@gmail.com.

WHAT'S ON

WHAT: A Devilish Tale - The History of Harmony is a 50-minute stage performance followed by a magical musical improvisation.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22, from 6pm for a light meal, with the performance from 7-9pm.

WHERE: The Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah.

COST: $25 per ticket (including the meal), book via www.trybooking.com.

