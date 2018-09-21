Regent cinema's film festival coup

The Byron Bay Film Festival is on its way to Murwillumbah.

THE Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah is set to screen the very best of next month's Byron Bay Film Festival when 135 films, including 21 documentaries, 15 dramatic features and 68 short films hit the Northern Rivers.

Murwillumbah's 70-year-old cinema, right in the heart of town, will host nine films - a mix of features, documentaries and shorts - between Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 21.

The Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

This year, the festival's cinema spans from the surf off Sierra Leone to the frozen wastes of the Arctic, the limpid waters of Hawaii's Kauai and the clear skies above the Atacama Desert.

Local and young Australian filmmakers are also widely showcased, with stimulating studies of men's mental health, pop fandom and the crisis in the Kimberley.

Byron Bay Film Festival runs from October 12-21 with program and tickets - including six, 10 or 12 ticket flexi-passes - able to be booked online at bbff.com.au.

Featured below are premiers for two of the films that will be screened at the Regent Cinema.

Woman at War

(2018, Iceland): Not a stirring story of a Blitz heroine but a quirky and heroic tale for our times nevertheless, in which Halla, a 50-year-old respectable Icelandic woman leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist.

Known as 'The Woman of the Mountain', she wages a secret and effective war on the local aluminium industry, including industrial sabotage.

Icelandic film Woman at War by Benedikt Erlingsson.

The newest offering from Benedikt Erlingsson (Of Horses and Men), is charming and funny but with sinister undercurrents.

On Body and Soul

(2017, Hungary):

A ravishing Hungarian romance, On Body and Soul, was an Oscar Nominee for Best Foreign Language Film last year and won a swag of awards at last year's Berlin Film Festival, including Best Film.

Hungarian film On Body and Soul by Ildikó Enyedi.

The unconventional romance follows two lonely workers in a Budapest abattoir who discover that each night they have exactly the same beautiful dream of a pair of deer frolicking in the woods - basis, surely, for a romance to match their shared visions.

Regent Cinema screenings

Saturday, October 13

Woman at War 4pm - (Iceland-Ukraine-France) 100 mins, dramatic feature

Lady M 4pm - 12 mins, dramatic short

1 Metre/Heure 6pm - (France) 9 mins, animation

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda 6pm - 102 mins, documentary

Sunday, October 14

God's in the Making 4pm - 7 mins, short doc

A Little Wisdom 4pm - (South Korea) 92 mins, documentary

On Body and Soul 6pm - (Hungary) 116 mins, dramatic feature

Friday, October 19

Woman at War 6pm

Lady M 6pm

Saturday, October 20

Pig 4pm - (Iran) 108 mins, dramatic feature

On Body and Soul 6pm

Sunday, October 21

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda 4pm

1 Metre/Heure 4pm

The Hermit 6pm - 15 mins, animation

A Little Wisdom 6pm