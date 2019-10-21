Region receives $167,000 grant

NEW funding for the tweed Shire to manage the region’s floodplains has been hailed by the state member.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the $167,000 of state government funding to the region, to help the council prepare for future floods.

“I congratulate Tweed Shire Council on successfully securing this money to support their plans for the Update and expansion of the Tweed Valley flood study,” Mr Provest said last week.

“This project will expand the Tweed Valley flood study into the upper catchment to cover the villages of Chillingham, Tyalgum, Kunghur, Uki, Stokers Siding, Bilambil and the rural areas in between.”

The 2019-2020 Floodplain Management Grants Program totalled $7.26 million for 50 projects across the state.

The grants assist with flood studies and flood risk management studies, as well as the implementation of works to reduce flood risk such as flood levees, and flood gates.