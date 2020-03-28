Menu
Regional airlines get $198 million support

by Colin Brinsden
28th Mar 2020 1:01 PM

The Morrison government is providing $198 million in support to regional airlines struggling through the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced.

This will bring its total commitment to the aviation sector during the crisis to $1 billion.

"This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations," Mr McCormack said on Saturday.

