Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

The ABS has offered some data on what jobs were companies looking to recruit for in Northern NSW in August.

DESPITE the pandemic and recent border closures there were 2554 job openings in Northern NSW in August.

The data, released by the ABS today in its Vacancy Report August 2020 Regional Data, signals a return of confidence to the jobs market.

The data classified the NSW North Coast as the Tweed, Northern Rivers, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie areas.

In Northern NSW, the number of total vacancies were 2554, 326 more than the July total of 2228.

719 job openings existed in the area for professionals in August, versus the July total of 633.

August also saw 430 positions available in Northern NSW for Community and Personal Service Workers, 66 more than the July number, at 364.

The local numbers are in direct relation to the Statewide data, as NSW recorded an extra 1100 job vacancies in August 2020.

The data comes from the Federal Government's internet Vacancy Index (IVI) which is released monthly by the Department of Jobs and Small Business on its Labour Market Information Portal (lmip.gov.au).

The IVI includes online vacancies for around 350 occupations at all skill levels, and is based on a count of online job advertisements newly lodged on SEEK, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch during the month.

Tim Williamson, director of Regional Development Northern Rivers was happy to see positive numbers from the job market.

"The latest release of figures is certainly good news and reflects a return of confidence which I have seen in the economy," he said.

"Although our border businesses are still struggling, the recently announced lifting of restrictions will mean that businesses can service the important South East Queensland market.

"So I hope to see a continuation of the number of jobs becoming available, particularly in tourism and hospitality and retail."

Northern NSW jobs advertised in August 2020 were:

- Professionals: 719

- Community and personal services: 430

- Technicians and trade workers: 309

- Clerical and administrative: 302

- Labourers: 300

- Sales workers: 208

- Managers: 173

- Machinery operators: 113

TOTAL: 2554