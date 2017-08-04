Region's flood recovery has long way to go: Ferguson

FLOOD recovery co-ordinator Euan Ferguson is handing back control to the Tweed community as they continue to rebuild, four months after the natural disaster struck.

Having been sent by New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian to help facilitate the flood recovery process, Mr Ferguson has been working closely with the community, business chambers and all levels of government to get Tweed back on its feet.

"It's a good sign,” Mr Ferguson said when he visited the region this week.

"This doesn't mean everything is fixed. We know that recovery from a huge natural disaster is long-term. It's complex and it's really hard on the people and businesses working their way through this.”

Mr Ferguson said his role was to develop priorities to ensure nobody was forgotten during the recovery process.

"A lot of that was rolling in some of those supports, establishing the recovery centres with all of the agencies represented there but also really fighting hard with others to get some of this funding back as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said there were a few lessons the government could learn, including partnering with local business chambers to establish a connection between those affected and the appropriate government agencies.

"One of the lessons we learned is, in that first two weeks, to develop a list of communities that have been affected... to more pro-actively have a program of visiting them,” he said.

Flood damage inquiries should be directed to the Tweed Shire Council and anyone still experiencing difficulty processing what's happened can call the Mental Health Flood Support Line on 1300 137 934.