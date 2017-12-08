Menu
Region's top cop welcomes recruit allocation

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling (centre) with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and other officers at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday, September 8.
Liana Turner
by

THE Tweed's top cop has welcomed news there will be new recruits in the region from next week.

The Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will receive five new probationary constables from today's attestation parade in Goulburn.

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said it was a great step for the command.

Supt Starling said the new recruits would be primarily based out of Tweed Heads Police Station, for ease of training and supervision as they find their feet on the job.

But he said they would help other officers to service the region as a whole.

"I'm very excited,” Supt Starling said.

He said having new recruits in the command was "an exciting time for everyone”.

"They're all good people and I think they'll go very, very well,” he said.

State member for Tweed Geoff Provest congratulated the graduates.

"I know the qualifications our officers have completed at the Police Academy, together with the on-the-job training they will complete under the close guidance of senior police will ensure they are more than adequately prepared to step into this important role,” Mr Provest said.

"Policing can be an extremely challenging profession.

"Our officers encounter the best and the worst of humanity in the line of duty, so I'm very pleased that our community will benefit from the enthusiasm of 5 new officers starting their career on the beat.”

150 men and 49 women graduated from the Goulburn Police Academy today.

