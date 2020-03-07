Rehabilitated sea turtles returned to the Kingscliff ocean

Preparing to release Whistler, the rescued sea turtle back into the ocean at Kingscliff Beach this week were Joey and Jen Slape in front of a huge group of 'well wishers'. Photo: WENDY POWICK

A LARGE crowd was on hand at Kingscliff Beach this week for the release of two rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild.

The turtles, named Whistler and Jay Jay, had been in the care of Ballina wildlife group Australian Seabird Rescue.

Both turtles were released close to where they had been found.

Whistler was found washed up on Kingscliff beach in a bad way, malnourished and covered in barnacles, by Southern Cross Credit Union (SCCU) community and sponsorship specialist Cassie Nicole, who stayed with the turtle until Australian Seabird Rescue arrived.

From there, a special partnership was formed between the two organisations.

"SCCU are very proud to partner with Australian Seabird Rescue, who do incredible work rescuing and rehabilitating our Northern Rivers wildlife," Ms Nicole said.

"From the moment I called Seabird Rescue to come and help Whistler, the team have worked around the clock to nurse him back to health.

"I was lucky enough to visit the rehabilitation centre and forge a strong partnership with Seabird Rescue to ensure SCCU would be able to play a small part in helping them continue their important work in our local community."

Ms Nicole said she had been following Whistler's recovery over the past four months and was proud of the way he had bounced back.

"To be able to play a part in bringing his release event to Kingscliff is awesome for our area," she said.

SCCU and Australian Seabird Rescue were overwhelmed by the community support and attendance, with hundreds turning out to be a part of the release.

Australian Seabird Rescue has 18 turtles remaining in care and SCCU is encouraging the public to go to the credit union website and make a donation to the wildlife rescue organisation.