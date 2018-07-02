Relocate hospital: Cudgen residents call for transparency

More than 100 people attended the community meeting hosted by the Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital group on Monday.

DISAPPOINTED farmers and community members are calling for a vote of no confidence against Tweed MP Geoff Provest following the decision to build the Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

About 150 people gathered at the Cudgen Leagues Club on Monday night to share their frustration over the New South Wales Government's decision to build the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital on its original site at Cudgen Road, opposite North Coast TAFE on State Significant Farmland.

The meeting, hosted by the Relocate the Tweed Valley Hospital group, was a chance for the community to air their grievances about the government's decision with many people raising concerns about the lack of transparency during the six week expression of interest period.

Calls for blockades, legal action, petitions and publicity stunts were suggested during the meeting by concerned residents.

A vote of no confidence in Mr Provest was also supported by the crowd.

Launching a petition on the night, event organiser Hayley Paddon said she hoped the community would stand together and show the government they had made the wrong decision.

"If we get 10,000 signatures then we get into state government and we get heard," she said.

"We'll get to present our case to the cabinet and let them know that there is an issue and the community wants to be heard."

Tweed District Residents and Ratepayers Association president Lindy Smith said the lack of transparency in the decision making process was "embarrassing".

"The first step we're going to take is through parliamentary questions and documents," Ms Smith said.

"What we're requesting is the (answers about the) funding for the new Tweed Valley Hospital and the funding for the clinical services plan.

"We think we'll get those much sooner (than FOI).

"The only information we have now is the summary, which I would have to say is quite embarrassing.

"They've put the negative against a site for a certain criteria, like the road network, and they they've used that same criteria as a positive for the Cudgen site. It exposes the bias of that process."

Long-term Tweed resident and tourism expert Rose Wright said during the meeting that the future of tourism would be threatened if the hospital was built at the Cudgen site.

"This isn't just about hospital beds and sweet potatoes," Ms Wright said.

"We passionately believe that the process hasn't been fair.

"This isn't just about a hospital, this is about development of stealth. Once this becomes the arse end of the gold coast, the thing that makes this region viable will be gone.

"Each and everyone of you needs to get up and start getting active and talk to your neighbours. "

"It's too late when we're dead or there's a hospital on the site. One of our key strategies is to delay, delay, delay. We need to change the government's mind."

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot, who has officially asked the NSW Premier to address the community, said it was important everyone's concerns were heard.

"This hospital is an inter-generational investment, it's also an inter-generational impact on lifestyle," Mr Elliot said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Katie Milne, who also addressed the meeting, said the decision to build the hospital at Cudgen made her feel "sick" and felt the residents of Tweed Heads had been left out.

"We've got to have transparency of the whole process," she said.

"In all the planning and all the years, they've never been worried about whether all the people south of the river have access to the hospital.

"You cant tell me that (the government has) figured it out for the new hospital but not the old hospital."

Despite facing some criticism from the audience about her stance, Cr Milne said she was determined the people who had invested near the current Tweed Hospital wouldn't be ignored.

"I'm trying to take a back seater approach," she said.

"I don't want this to be a Greens Mayor led thing. It is really important to get the Tweed Heads people as they're the missing link in the conversation."

While the 200 petitions printed for the meeting were retracted due to a printing error, Ms Paddon said she would ensure they were made available as soon as possible.