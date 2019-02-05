Relocate responds

Works have well and truly begun on the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen.

TEAM Relocate has defended claims NSW Health has breached environmental protection buffers at the Tweed Valley Hospital site.

Last month, Health Infrastructure hit out at what it described as "false and damaging allegations" made in a statement by Team Relocate which said Health NSW had vandalised the new hospital site by breaching environmental protection buffers.

A Health NSW spokesperson said it was important all discussion surrounding the controversial site debate was based on "accurate facts so that the public is not misled".

"There has not been and will be no destruction of any protective wetland buffer," they said.

The spokesperson also encouraged Team Relocate to withdraw the controversial media release.

But Relocate group spokesperson Hayley Paddon said it had submitted a diagram prepared by the Snowy Mountains Engineering Authority showing "the inadequate site area remaining for the hospital and health precinct once normal environmental buffers are applied."

"Relocate are supplying a detailed response to HI-NSW defending this as our fair comment," she said.

"There has been much frustration over the lack of information granted to the community throughout the whole process."

Mrs Paddon said the community was still waiting for the outcome of the $534 million hospital's Development Application before the caretaker shutdown period for the NSW Government ahead of the State election next month.

"Health Minister Hazzard told us all months ago that Planning Minister Roberts has financed and appointed a consultant to encourage private allied health services to cluster around the Kingscliff Hospital site," Mrs Paddon said.

"This was long before Health Infrastructure lodged the EIS and DA to which nearly 1000 Tweed residents made submissions in the belief that they would be taken seriously.

"We now find this same Minister for Planning will be the sole decision-maker on the rezoning and EIS."

Mrs Paddon said a community meeting and rally to discuss the site and hear about the hospital process would be held at 6pm next Wednesday at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

A response to the Environmental Impact Statement by NSW Health was released on Monday.

See Saturday's Tweed Daily News for more details on the EIS.