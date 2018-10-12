Relocate team off to Sydney to present petition

READY TO GO: Farmer James Paddon, Barbara Roughan, farmer Brent and Hayley Paddon get set to present their petition to State Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

THE Relocate team will present nearly 8000 signatures to NSW Parliament in a bid to have the new Tweed Valley Hospital moved from State Significant Farmland at Cudgen.

Leaders Hayley and James Paddon flew to Sydney today to present the petition to Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

Another petition of 800 signatures will also be presented to the Upper House by Greens MP Dawn Walker.

Mrs Paddon said she was "elated” to be able to present the petition following months of hard work.

"Every time I look at the signatures it brings out great emotion in me. I can't believe what we've done in such a short amount of time,” she said.

"The gratefulness I have for the community and all of our supporters who went to the markets will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Mrs Paddon said she was "overjoyed” by last Friday's hospital site rally outside Tweed MP Geoff Provest's office, which was attended by around 150 people, and is planning another rally on October 20.

"Geoff Provest stating our community is happy with the site is not representative of what's actually happening and our protest showed that,” she said.

"Our next rally will be at the Cudgen Leagues Club and we have a lot more people wanting to come.”