Remembering James with a touch of charity

GOING FOR GOLD: Tweed Coast Raiders supporters getting ready to participate in this year's Charity Cup on Saturday.

GOING FOR GOLD: Tweed Coast Raiders supporters getting ready to participate in this year's Charity Cup on Saturday. Contributed

TOUCH FOOTBALL: IT MAY be being held in his honour, but if the surf is pumping, Simon Tate doubts his brother James would be at the Raiders touch football grounds at Cabarita in spirit.

"His real love was surfing and if the surf was good we knew we wouldn't see him down on the touch fields,” he said.

Last year, the Tweed Coast community pulled together after James suffered a massive heart attack on January 21, passing away six days later.

The 31-year-old keen surfer and fisherman left behind devoted wife Bec and young daughter Lillie.

The aftermath was an outpouring of community support, with about 800 people attended his funeral and some 500 people turned up at Hastings Point to honour his life with a paddle out.

As part of the community response, the annual Cabarita Charity Cup touch football day donated $10,000 to James' family.

James Tate and his wife Bec. Contributed

This Saturday, keen Tweed Coast touch fans will again dress up and compete to raise funds for a good cause.

This year's theme is retro, with teams encouraged to rock up in NRL jerseys from the past.

Simon said he would be playing and his team will run out in their Canterbury Bulldogs jerseys with James's picture and his LLJT (Live Life James Tate) emblem on the front.

"James was a good touch player, he was fast and he loved the Bulldogs,” he said.

"But his real love was surfing and if the surf was good we knew we wouldn't see him down on the field.

"Even when it was slop he'd still say it was good and good fun. You'd never get a bad surf report from him.”

Simon said his brother would be embarrassed by the all the attention being focused on him.

"He was really modest bloke who was just happy to be among his friends and family,” he said.

"But he just gave his full attention to whoever he was with. He'd put the world on hold for you, unless the surf was good.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to local families facing tough times.

Bath time for James Tate and his daughter Lillie. Contributed

DETAILS

What: Cabarita Charity Cup

Where: Les Burger Fields, Tweed Coast Raiders, Tweed Coast Rd, Cabarita

When: Saturday, February 3. Kick-off 8.30am