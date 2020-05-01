REMEMBERING RAY: Hornets Old Boys' ‘big, friendly champion’

Inaugural members of the Cudgen Hornets Rugby League Old Boys Club Ray Stephens, Mick Kennedy, Col Lee and Phil Moase pictured selling raffle tickets at games. Ray passed away last week and the club has paid tribute.

A CHANGE of code brought a change of heart for Cudgen Hornets Rugby League Old Boys Club stalwart Ray Stephens.

The club has made a touching tribute to the much-loved inaugural old boy, who lost his battle with cancer two months out from his 74th birthday last week.

President and mate of more than a decade Mick Kennedy described how Ray wandered over from his house adjacent to the club in about 2006 - despite being a diehard Australian rules football fan and former player.

"He came over for a beer one day and started chatting to everyone and getting to know the players," Mr Kennedy said.

"He was a good man, a great mate to everyone and he is sorely missed and fondly remembered.

"If I had to describe Ray in three words it would be a 'big, friendly champion'.

"You would never find someone to say a bad word about him."

Ray fast became a local staple, never missing a game, and could always be counted on to make the rounds fundraising with the raffle tickets.

"The old boys have had pretty much the same people involved from the start and Ray was one of them," Mr Kennedy said.

"We are made up of ex-footy players and anyone who follows Cudgen.

"Ray was always a big part of the club and helped fundraise to assist all grades and age groups as well as things like meal vouchers for the away-game bus trips and end-of-season prizes.

"We always got together to have a drink and watch footy and we started to encourage people back to the footy.

"Every home game we'd meet upstairs at the club to watch the games, have a meal and talk rubbish about how good we were back in the day."

The Hornets put a moving tribute for Ray on their Facebook page.

"Ray was always full of encouragement when you walked into the Hornets bar," the post read.

"We will miss his big smile and his kind heart. The Hornets family is sending their condolences to his brother, Ron, and the Stephens family. May you rest in peace, Ray."