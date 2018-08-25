Remembering the best of Banana Festival over years

THE Tweed Valley Banana Festival is one of those events that is so distinctly Tweed Valley it's almost a rite of passage.

Those who grew up in the Murwillumbah area have probably ridden on a float, helped decorate a shop window or even taken part in the prince, princess or queen contest.

There have been films made about it, there were days when the festival programs were so packed in the old three-term year August holidays, that it was hard to decide what to go to and the local police were urged not to take holidays because of the huge crowds expected on main day.

Banana stools were tied to every telegraph pole down the main street, nearly every shop dripped with crepe-paper decorations and there were more costumes than a Cosplay convention.

Over the years, themes have encompassed everything from space to the medieval - this year it's Our Town's Bananas.

Floats will celebrate the quirks of the town with one queen even recreating Murwillumbah's infamous beer truck in the river incident (Swamp Beer anyone?).

For 63 years, the Tweed Valley Banana Festival has been the centre piece of the Murwillumbah community, crowds lining the main streets around the town centre watching floats and giant walking fibreglass fruit pass by, cheering on friends and family or taking part in the functions as diverse as Main Street basketball games, stamp collecting fairs and fashion parades.

Some members of the community have become so synonymous with the event it is hard to imagine a festival without them.

Festival co-ordinator Carol Mudge has a small festival tattoo which she wears proudly and is fast becoming a fixture of the event. But two of the longest-running, staunchest festival supporters are Paul Hart and Phil Taylor.

Retired Murwillumbah High science teacher, turned Banana Festival official photographer, Paul Hart estimates he's taken more than 20,000 photos in the past 40 years while newly proclaimed festival life member Phil Taylor reckons he's never missed one of the 63 events.

So, what does it mean to two people who have been to so many and seen it wax and wane, from the lean years like last year where there was no parade or major events to the glory days when people lined the streets more than 10-20 deep on parade day?

"My father started it all in 1956, Banana Bill Taylor, one of the founding members with Bob Anthony (senior) and Rex Flynn, I was seven then,” Phil Taylor mused.

"I've been in every parade... I've been Banana Jim (the event mascot) and president.

"I'm just passionate about seeing young people having something to do with their community. It makes our kids better kids.”

It's little surprise Paul Hart has much the same answer when asked - talking about the "magic” of the festival.

"I started taking pictures in '74-75 when I got my first single lens camera,” he said.

"I tagged along with Jean Tobin (long-time festival coordinator) in the early 80s before becoming official photographer.”

He had a year off in 1988 but has been a fixture of the event ever since - he swears this year is his last, that he'll train someone else next year, though he has said this before.

"There is something magic,” Mr Hart explained.

"At the beginning a young child takes part and they are shy as anything but by the end of the festival they are standing up in front of a whole crowd, talking into a microphone - it is just amazing,” Mr Hart said.

The Tweed Valley Banana Festival will fill the streets of Murwillumbah with colour, nostalgia and fun from noon today.

The author is a former festival queen candidate, and has found herself on festival floats on more than one occasion.