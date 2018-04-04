Menu
Login
STRONGER: Kylie and Keiran Johnston, from River St, South Murwillumbah, will be remembering their time during the flood.
STRONGER: Kylie and Keiran Johnston, from River St, South Murwillumbah, will be remembering their time during the flood. SCOTT POWICK
News

Remembering the flood one year later

Aisling Brennan
by
4th Apr 2018 4:03 PM

FLOOD-affected residents will be sharing their stories of survival at the Tweed Regional Museum to mark the one year anniversary of the March 2017 floods.

Kathy Egan, co-ordinator of the Flood Story project, said speakers will share their flood stories prompted by an object they salvaged from the flood.

"There will be an opportunity after the guest speakers for the audience to informally share their flood-object related stories with each other, if they choose,” Ms Egan said.

"We hope the evening will provide a caring and supportive space for those who would like to share their stories.”

The event will be held at the Tweed Regional Museum, 2 Queensland Rd, Murwillumbah, on Wednesday, April 4, at 5.30pm for 6pm start.

The event is free.

For more information, contact the Tweed Regional Museum 02 6670 2493.

murwillumbah flood tweed flood 2017 tweed regional museum
Tweed Daily News
UPDATE: Site of new Tweed Valley hospital revealed

UPDATE: Site of new Tweed Valley hospital revealed

Breaking Agricultural land at Cudgen Plateau purchased for new site

Queen's Baton reaches final destination

Queen's Baton reaches final destination

News Are you going to the Opening Ceremony?

Gig guide: what's on this week

Gig guide: what's on this week

News Looking for some great live music?

Tough break motivates Tigers mentor

Tough break motivates Tigers mentor

News Tweed Coast Tigers are hungry for more in 2018

Local Partners