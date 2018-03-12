Remembering the Tweed Anzac

MEMORIAL: Minister David Elliot and Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Mayor Katie Milne, David Bell from Tweed Heads-Coolangatta RSL and Daphne Mellor with local principals and students .

MEMORIAL: Minister David Elliot and Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Mayor Katie Milne, David Bell from Tweed Heads-Coolangatta RSL and Daphne Mellor with local principals and students . contributed

THE memory of every Tweed solider who fought in the Great War will be honoured as part of a moving artwork in the Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park.

NSW Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliott and Tweed MP Geoff Provest took a sample of soil from the Tweed Heads Anzac Memorial Fountain to add to the collection taken from more than 1600 sites across NSW.

Mr Elliott said collecting the soil from the sites across the state is a reminder of the great sacrifices made by men and women across all of our communities in the Great War.

"A century on, we honour these Australians by taking a sample of soil and placing it in the Hall of Service at the refurbished Anzac Memorial so that it can be appreciated and commemorated by generations to come,” he said.

Mr Provest said there were many Tweed men and women who served their country during the Great War.

"The Tweed Shire gave a huge number of people to the war effort and this important contribution will be recognised in the collection of soil from Tweed Heads,” he said.

The Anzac Memorial Centenary Project Soil Collection is part of the NSW Government's upgrade of the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park, which will be completed in late 2018.