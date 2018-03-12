Menu
Login
MEMORIAL: Minister David Elliot and Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Mayor Katie Milne, David Bell from Tweed Heads-Coolangatta RSL and Daphne Mellor with local principals and students .
MEMORIAL: Minister David Elliot and Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Mayor Katie Milne, David Bell from Tweed Heads-Coolangatta RSL and Daphne Mellor with local principals and students . contributed
News

Remembering the Tweed Anzac

Aisling Brennan
by
12th Mar 2018 11:47 AM

THE memory of every Tweed solider who fought in the Great War will be honoured as part of a moving artwork in the Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park.

NSW Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliott and Tweed MP Geoff Provest took a sample of soil from the Tweed Heads Anzac Memorial Fountain to add to the collection taken from more than 1600 sites across NSW.

Mr Elliott said collecting the soil from the sites across the state is a reminder of the great sacrifices made by men and women across all of our communities in the Great War.

"A century on, we honour these Australians by taking a sample of soil and placing it in the Hall of Service at the refurbished Anzac Memorial so that it can be appreciated and commemorated by generations to come,” he said.

Mr Provest said there were many Tweed men and women who served their country during the Great War.

"The Tweed Shire gave a huge number of people to the war effort and this important contribution will be recognised in the collection of soil from Tweed Heads,” he said.

The Anzac Memorial Centenary Project Soil Collection is part of the NSW Government's upgrade of the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park, which will be completed in late 2018.

anzac anzac memorial david elliott geoff provest tweed heads anzac memorial fountain
Tweed Daily News
Stress levels spike during severe thunderstorms

Stress levels spike during severe thunderstorms

News Severe storms are stressing residents across the country.

  • 12th Mar 2018 5:06 PM
Golf rivals produce thriller

Golf rivals produce thriller
  • 12th Mar 2018 5:00 PM
Cudgen estate developers defend giant sand piles

Cudgen estate developers defend giant sand piles

News Sand piles spark social media posts.

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:47 PM
Tourism leader recovers after surf scare

Tourism leader recovers after surf scare

News Aymon Gow is expected to make a full recovery.

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:38 PM
Tweed too good for Argentines

Tweed too good for Argentines

News Tweed girls share memorable evening with latin guests

Local Partners