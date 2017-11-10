Menu
Remembrance Day a chance to reflect on lives lost

WE WILL REMEMBER THEM: Centaur Primary School students honour lives lost during war at their annual Remembrance Day service.
Aisling Brennan
by

CENTAUR Primary School students have stopped to reflect on the sacrifices made by Australian servicemen and women ahead of Remembrance Day.

Teacher Matt Quilty said a vigil was held today at the school to honour those who have died during war.

"Remembrance Day holds a very special place in our hearts at Centaur Primary School,” Mr Quilty said.

"We value this time of reflection and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, protecting our democratic rights and Australian way of life.”

Mr Quilty said students joined Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub Branch member John Connolly during the memorial service to lay wreaths at the school's memorial, which is dedicated to those lives lost during the sinking of Australian Hospital Ship Centaur in World War II.

"Tragically, the AHS Centaur was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine off the coast of Queensland on 14 May 1943 claiming 268 lives,” he said.

"Our affiliation with the RSL stems from the opening and naming of Centaur Primary School as a tribute to the Australian Hospital Ship Centaur.”

Service times

Remembrance Day memorial services will be held across the Tweed Shire today, at various locations:

  • Service of Remembrance at Chris Cunningham Park, Tweed Heads, from 11am (NSW).
  • Service of Remembrance at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta, from 11am (Qld).
  • Remembrance Day luncheon at Twin Towns Services Club from 11.30am (Qld).
  • Murwillumbah RSL Sub Branch service at the Murwillumbah War Memorial from 10.40am (NSW).
  • Kingscliff RSL Sub Branch service at Kingscliff Cenotaph from 10.40am (NSW).

Tweed Daily News

