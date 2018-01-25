Menu
Reminder: double demerits apply over Australia Day weekend

Police are urging motorists to be cautious when driving this festive season.
Aisling Brennan
DRIVERS are being reminded to slow down, stay alert and be safe on the roads over the Australia Day long weekend.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said drivers needed to always be alert no matter what type of road they're on, whether local, state or inter-state.

"Remember to stick to the speed limit and take it easy, don't drive while tired, make sure you have a designated driver or organise another form of transport if you're drinking, don't touch your mobile phone and always wear a seatbelt,” Mr Provest said.

"It was not a good year for road toll in 2017 with 392 people sadly losing their lives and hundreds more seriously injured in NSW.

"Within this tragic number, 9 fatalities were from our Tweed electorate.

"Please don't let someone you love or care about become a statistic.”

NSW Police will be issuing fines and double demerit points over the weekend from 00.01am on Thursday, January 25 until 23.59pm on Sunday, January 28 in a state-wide high visibility enforcement operation called Operation Safe Return.

Topics:  australia day double demerit points geoff provest nsw police

Tweed Daily News
