Renowned artist donates stunning mural to Rappville

Nitsua has worked in Rappville over the past month on different projects but recently donated three days when the town were looking for a mural of the 3801 train.

AN ARTIST who is known around Byron Bay for his vibrant and dynamic pieces has contributed a stunning work to the town of Rappville.

Austin Moncrieff, or more commonly known as Nitsua on Instagram, had spent significant time in Rappville even before the devastating fires ravaged the town late last year.

In a strange irony, the first piece commissioned was an inspirational image of firefighters on the water tanks near the school ‒ the very same water tanks firefighters would use to fight the blaze in the coming months.

Then Nitsua returned to paint a phoenix rising from the ashes on the wall of the school.

But it was when locals inquired about getting their beloved 3801 steam train painted that Nitsua saw the opportunity to give something back to the town that had his supported his work.

"After all these fires you got to do something," he said.

"And there are a lot of people out there going, 'Here's my product and we will give a certain percentage of those sales to fireys', but I felt the best way I could do it was 100 per cent back to the community.

"And especially a community I have already put into and they were respecting my work.

"It is just my donation to the town after all the tragedy."

The work, which features an almost life-size technicolour depiction of the 3801 steam train, is opposite the pub near the tracks.

"In terms of my process I don't use a lot of brush," Nitsua said.

"A little bit here and there but basically my first process is always using house paint and I'll spray that through a spray gun and I'll move onto spray paint for detail."

School principal Kat Collis and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow painted an undercoat on the building in preparation for Nitsua's mural.

"Rappville has a long connection with rail and this is recognised in the mural which I think is great," Mr Mustow said.

"This project has been talked about for many years and I thank artist Austin for donating his time to the Rappville community to make this come to fruition and well done to Kat Collis for co-ordinating the project.

"Everyones interpretation of art can differ and people will have their own opinion but I'm sure most would agree the mural looks a lot better than a cement block wall."

Nitsua paints commission pieces up and down the east coast from Wollongong to Sunshine Coast and primarily commissioned work for public schools.

He said often workshops with students got a very favourable response as students were always enthusiastic to learn how exactly he creates he pieces.