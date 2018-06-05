Repairs on a damaged popular Tweed boardwalk to start soon

CLOSED: Tweed Shire Council is yet to fix the damaged boardwalk at Anchorage Island, Tweed Heads.

A POPULAR picturesque Tweed boardwalk that's been closed for almost two years is expected to undergo repairs shortly.

Tweed Shire Council engaged Envirostruct Services to carry out the $765,000 repair works on the boardwalk at Keith Curran Anchorage Island Park last month.

While construction was originally forecast to start in July 2018, the project has faced a series of delays following the discovery of seagrass on site and an application to the New South Wales Government for $685,000 to repair the entire structure.

"The presence of seagrass at the site, as well as the generally sensitive environment, is being considered by the contract in the detailed design and will be a major consideration during construction,” a council spokesperson said.

"No seagrass has been removed. The intent is to complete the works with minimal harm to marine and terrestrial vegetation.

"The total cost of the works under contract will be in the order of $765,000.

"There will be additional costs associated with the management of both the site and contractor.”

The council spokesperson said the contractor was "working to prepare the detailed design and site-specific management plans” before the council is able to sign off on the design and construction to allow it to start.