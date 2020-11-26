Repeat driving offender ‘learned lesson’ in jail

Banora Point man Blake John Ryan, 22, was sentenced in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 16, 2020.

"WHY does he keep driving?"

Those were the words of Magistrate Michael Dakin looking at the case of a 22-year-old Banora Point man who kept breaching previous Community Corrections Orders by getting behind the wheel of a car while disqualified.

Blake John Ryan appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by video link from Clarence Correctional Centre on November 16 to face seven charges including larceny, disqualified driving and failing to appear.

Ryan told police he stole the wheel off another car parked at Jack Evans Boat Harbour just after midnight on July 30 this year because his was defective.

Ryan was found driving a car with a homemade number plate while holding a disqualified learners permit on about 1.40am on August 2.

While on bail with the condition he must not sit in the driver's set of any vehicle, Ryan was caught on CCTV driving an unregistered car into the carpark of Harvey Norman in Tweed Heads South and kicking in the business' window about 1.12am on August 14.

Ryan cut his leg in the process and left a trail of blood on the footpath.

He later told police he became frustrated when he could not find any "bumpers", discarded cigarette butts, and he kicked the window.

Defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz said Ryan had kicked his methamphetamine addiction just before the charges and his poor mental health and withdrawal symptoms had contributed to the offending.

She submitted his month spent in custody had helped him "learn his lesson", he had a supportive family and was remorseful.

Magistrate Dakin found Ryan had breached previous community corrections orders for driving while disqualified and driving while suspended.

Ryan was convicted and re-sentenced to a four month intensive correction order for driving while suspended and a six month intensive corrections order for the disqualified driving charge, both with the condition he abstain from drug use.

He was convicted and received two eight-month intensive correction orders for disqualified driving, four months intensive corrections order for failing to appear and lost his licence.

Ryan also was convicted and given a two-year community corrections order for the larceny charge.