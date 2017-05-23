Repeat offender caught stealing from charity ... again

RSPCA THEFT: Police say the woman had a history of stealing from charities.

A WOMAN who has a history of stealing from charity groups has again been caught in the act, police allege.

The 46-year-old, who police believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the latest theft, was initially seen about 3.20am on Sunday and warned away from the charity shop, reported to be the RSPCA Op Shop on Boyd St at Tweed Heads.

"Approximately 20 minutes later police again observed the female rummaging through two large bags of donated clothing,” police said in a statement.

Investigations revealed the woman was a repeat offender who had a history of stealing from charity organisations.

Police arrested the woman and she was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with stealing and (failing) to comply with a move on direction.

Paul Kelleners, of the RSPCA Tweed Heads branch, said the group was working with police "to resolve an alleged theft of donations” but was "disappointed that someone would consider stealing from a charity”.

"The local community is so generous to support our life-saving work, and theft like this means there are less animals we can help, which is heartbreaking,” he said.

The woman, is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on June 5.