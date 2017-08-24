Report into car's condition delays murder case

AN ENGINEER'S report into the condition of a vehicle at the centre of a Tweed murder case has delayed court proceedings.

Edward Kenneth Lord, of Broadbeach Waters on the Gold Coast, has been charged with murdering his wife, Michelle.

The 53-year-old appeared via video link in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday for a brief mention of the case, which was opened after the couple's car plunged into the Tweed River at Tumbulgum on October 18, 2015.

Mrs Lord was found deceased when emergency services extracted the silver Nissan 300zx from the water.

Solicitor Carl Edwards said they were seeking an adjournment while they awaited an engineer's report, which is expected to shed light on the mechanical state of the vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Adam Barnes said there had been a delay in obtaining the report but hoped to have it to hand soon.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the report would need to be tendered by next month.

"I would be unsympathetic to any further adjournment," Mr Dakin said.

He ordered the report be presented by September 13.

Mr Lord, who remains in custody, is due to reappear in court by video link on September 20.