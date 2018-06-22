Report into historic gay-hate deaths may cause distress

Findings of a review into 88 historic deaths, potentially gay-hate motivated, will be released next week.

FINDINGS from a review investigating historic deaths, potentially motivated by gay-hate bias, were due to be handed down next week and police want to prepare family members for the release.

Aware emotional stress may be caused by publication of individual cases, the Strike Force Parrabell team are appealing for victim families to make contact if they wish to discuss redactions for their loved one's case.

Strike Force Parrabell was established in 2015 to review 88 deaths that occurred between 1976 and 2000, which were highlighted by researchers as having potential gay-hate bias motivation, or connection with the Gay, Lesbian, Transgender, Bisexual, Intersex, and Queer (LGBTIQ) community.

The strike force operated under the command of the Corporate Sponsor for Sexuality, Gender Diversity, and Intersex, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell, and included nine specialist investigators, which include Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officers (GLLOs).

The review was also supported by the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit.

In addition, Strike Force Parrabell has been further scrutinised by an independent academic review team from Flinders University.

The final Strike Force Parrabell report will also include a series of recommendations for the NSW Police Force, which aim to continually strengthen its relationship with the LGBTI community.

It was anticipated the complete Strike Force Parrabell report will be publicly available next Wednesday.

Victim families should call police on 131 444 and reference Parrabell with their inquiry or request. An officer from the Strike Force Parrabell team will make contact as soon as possible.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigations reviewed by Strike Force Parrabell can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.