Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
News

Report reveals Aussies losing thousands in scams

Michael Doyle
31st Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT report initiated by the Westpac Group has found Australians who were scammed in the last 12 months lost an average of $12,000.

The report found those living in NSW/ACT were the least likely to research companies they were dealing with.

Queenslanders believed more than any other they would not fall for a scam, however they were the most likely to be affected by a scam.

The reports have led St George Bank – part of the Westpac Group – to urged people to be more protective of their money.

“Scammers are now using very sophisticated techniques, tricks and technologies to convince unsuspecting Australians to hand over their hard-earned cash,” said Tweed City branch manager, Lisa Allan.

“With one in five Australians not talking about scam prevention, it’s important we lift the lid on scams through building awareness and taking simple steps to protect ourselves against scammers.”

Some of the tips offered include never providing personal information in emails, phone calls and text messages.

Also keeping up-to-date with computer software and be wary of emails requesting your information.

scam scammers st george bank tweed westpac
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    premium_icon One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    News A "VERY experienced" local hang gliding instructor has died after a shocking crash at Lennox Head's Pat Morton Lookout.

    Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    premium_icon Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    News Queensland man John Paras crash his bike in Tyalgum earlier this month

    Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    premium_icon Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    News Tweed husband and wife reflect on seven decades of marriage

    Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    premium_icon Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    News Businessman accused of breaking his promises to multiple women