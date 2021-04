A tiger shark has been spotted by surf lifesavers.

A tiger shark has been spotted by surf lifesavers.

There have been reports of a possible tiger shark off the coast of Byron Bay.

Shark surveillance app Dorsal has indicated a 3m shark was seen off Main Beach shortly after 10am.

The report first says the shark is of an "unidentified species", but later on the entry indicates Surf Life Saving NSW have reported this is a tiger shark.