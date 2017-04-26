Representative nods for Oztag Giants

Shontelle Raymond, Renee de Groot and Kim Rodenburg have been selected to represent Queensland Country and the Queensland Barbarians at Oztag's Queensland Cup tri-series on the Sunshine Coast in June. Serena Martin also made selection.

FROM Giant to Maverick, one Tweed Oztag player is the embodiment of all good things coming to those who wait.

After impressing for the Tweed Coast Giants at Queensland's Senior State Cup in March, Renee de Groot was selected to represent the Queensland Country Mavericks at the 2017 Queensland Tri Series.

While others were made aware of their selection just days later, the news came as a big surprise for de Groot.

"I was shocked to find out,” said de Groot, who spent a week away on a cruise following the State Cup.

"While I was away, I had no phone or internet access but when I got back, I had an email to say I'd been selected.”

Shontelle Raymond, Renee De Groot and Kim Rodenburg. Daniel McKenzie

Representative selection is a first for de Groot, who only took the sport up three years ago.

Joining her in the Mavericks' side is Giants' teammate Kim Rodenburg, while fellow Giants Shontelle Raymond and Serena Martin will suit up for the Queensland Barbarians.

Both sides will face each other as well as the competition's third side, the City Centurions.

Taking on City will be a strange feeling for former Centurion Rodenburg, who will face ex Wavell Heights' teammates in the Tri Series.

"I miss my teammates but no matter where you go, the Oztag girls seem to have that nice, welcoming spirit. It's good to be on board (at Tweed),” said Rodenburg, who recently relocated to the region.

Rodenburg has played in State Cups and National Titles previously, while Raymond also has an impressive representative resume, despite only taking up the sport three years ago.

"I played in a world Oztag cup for the Australian indigenous side on the Sunny Coast in 2015 and I also went to the Oceania Cup in New Zealand,” Raymond said.

Raymond will also represent the Australian indigenous side at next year's World Cup.

The Tri Series will be held from June 17-18 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.