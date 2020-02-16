Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Child in critical condition airlifted to Brisbane

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A child critically injured in a car crash at Scarness was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Saturday night.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Mates take on the Atlantic in a row boat

        premium_icon Mates take on the Atlantic in a row boat

        Sport Four mates crossed the Atlantic in an eight metre boat

        Why this infamous yowie is on the move

        premium_icon Why this infamous yowie is on the move

        Offbeat Yowie hunter reveals reason for drop in creature sightings.

        Festival bound Nimbim couple's dangerous mistake

        premium_icon Festival bound Nimbim couple's dangerous mistake

        News 'I've been doing this for 30 years so I just go 'Here we go again'.'