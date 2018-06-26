Emergency rescue underway at Mt Warning

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to an incident at Mt Warning.

UPDATE 3:10pm

A TEENAGER is being rescued from Mt Warning by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after suffering a medical episode.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said crews received a call about 1.40pm that a 14-year-old boy needed immediate medical assistance while walking on the track at Mt Warning.

They said the helicopter was currently winching a paramedic down to assess the patient.

The spokesperson also said it was likely the patient would need to be winched to safety by the helicopter due to rough terrain.

More to come.

EARLIER 2.43pm

THE WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Mt Warning following reports a 14-year-old boy has suffered a medical condition while walking.

A spokesperson said the helicopter would be at the scene in the next 10 minutes.

It is understood the incident occurred about three kilometres up the mountain and the Tweed District Rescue Squad is also on its way.

More to come.