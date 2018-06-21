Rescue helicopter sent to scene of bike crash

Menu
A woman has been injured in an incident at a Clothiers Creek property.
Liana Turner
21st Jun 2018 4:44 PM

Update 4.56pm: A WOMAN has been treated after an incident this afternoon.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter media liaison Roger Fry said a car and motorbike were believed to have collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Clothiers Creek Rd, shortly before 4.30pm.

Mr Fry said a woman of unknown age was injured.

It's understood she has been transported by road ambulance to hospital.

More details to come.

 

Original story: THE Westpac Lifer Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to the scene of a reported motorbike incident.

The service's media liaison Roger Fry said they were tasked to Clothiers Creek Rd shortly before 4.30pm.

He said there were reports of a woman who had been injured in a motorbike incident.

More details to come.

