Rescue operation under way at Point Danger

A MAN who was reported missing after he was trapped on the water for three hours has been found safe.

Just after 6pm, a trawler operator contacted Marine Rescue to report he had come across a capsized boat south of Point Danger with a man sitting on the hull.

It is understood Marine Rescue were already searching for the boat after it failed to return after several hours.

The trawler operator assisted with the rescue and provided warm blankets and water for the man, who was the sole occupant of the vessel.

It is believed the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to assist.

The man is believed to be in good condition with minor scratches to his legs.