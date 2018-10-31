Menu
Login
A man has been found safe after he was trapped on the water for three hours when his boat capsized.
A man has been found safe after he was trapped on the water for three hours when his boat capsized. Scott Powick
News

Rescue operation under way at Point Danger

Rick Koenig
by
31st Oct 2018 6:38 PM

A MAN who was reported missing after he was trapped on the water for three hours has been found safe.

Just after 6pm, a trawler operator contacted Marine Rescue to report he had come across a capsized boat south of Point Danger with a man sitting on the hull.

It is understood Marine Rescue were already searching for the boat after it failed to return after several hours.

The trawler operator assisted with the rescue and provided warm blankets and water for the man, who was the sole occupant of the vessel.

It is believed the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to assist.

The man is believed to be in good condition with minor scratches to his legs.

marine rescue point danger rescue tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    Politics IT’S been called a “national embarrassment”. Hundreds of thousands of Australians are living on a tiny amount every week. That might be about to change.

    Man charged for having replica firearm at Tweed Hospital

    Man charged for having replica firearm at Tweed Hospital

    Crime The 37-year-old man faces court today

    Truck rollover outside Murwillumbah causes traffic delays

    Truck rollover outside Murwillumbah causes traffic delays

    News A truck carrying cane has crashed on a bridge

    Tweed Daily News lives on in history

    Tweed Daily News lives on in history

    News We celebrate 130-years of delivering the news

    Local Partners