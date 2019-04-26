Menu
EMERGENCY: Westpac Life Saver Helicopter transported a woman who fell of her mountain bike in Murwillumbah to Gold Coast University Hospital last Monday.
Rescue service CEO urging safety after rise in call-outs

Michael Doyle
by
26th Apr 2019 10:33 AM

STAYING safe and making the right choices is what the CEO of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is pleading for this weekend.

The call from Richard Jones comes after the service received 24 call-outs over the Easter long-weekend.

One of these included a female mountain bike rider having to be flown from Murwillumbah to the Gold Coast University hospital after a fall.

The Westpac service had another eight calls across the state on Tuesday, with Mr Jones urging people on the North Coast to take care of themselves this weekend.

"Our helicopter crews responded around the clock to emergency calls throughout Northern NSW and were kept busy at each of our three bases in Belmont, Tamworth and Lismore,” Mr Jones said.

"With this recent run of good weather and the Easter holiday period, so many people are out enjoying the great outdoors. This means more people are on the roads, in the ocean, on farms and enjoying all kinds of recreational activities.

"We're just one link in the chain of emergency services but after such a busy period for all in the chain, we're urging our community to stay safe.”

