Menu
Login
Police are again urging residents to lock up following a spate of thefts in the region.
Police are again urging residents to lock up following a spate of thefts in the region. Warren Lynam
Crime

Residents again urged to lock up after wave of break ins

Rick Koenig
by
17th Sep 2018 8:43 AM

TWEED Police are again warning residents to lock the doors of their vehicles and homes following an increase in thefts from the area.

Police said they would like to "again" remind the public to ensure their vehicles and homes are always kept locked following a crime-ridden month which has seen as an increase in theft from motor vehicles, stolen motor vehicles and break and enter offences.

The majority of thefts have occurred at Banora Point and Tweed Heads South.

A police spokesperson warned residents not to "give opportunistic thieves the chance to take your property".

"The entire community needs to ensure nothing of value is left in their cars and to ensure your motor vehicles are always locked when there is not an adult within three meters of the vehicle," they said.

The warning comes after three vehicles were broken into over two nights late last month which saw a GPS, wallet and designer sunglasses stolen.

banora point crime thefts tweed heads south tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Labor's big push to save public state libraries

    Labor's big push to save public state libraries

    Politics Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said it was important libraries received support

    Gay-sex hotspot crackdown

    Gay-sex hotspot crackdown

    Crime Police investigate activities at lewd area.

    Search on for booze thieves who raided caravan park

    Search on for booze thieves who raided caravan park

    Crime Police said the alcohol was stolen over the weekend.

    Men charged after major drug bust in Banora Point

    Men charged after major drug bust in Banora Point

    Crime Several illegal drugs and stolen property was found.

    Local Partners