Residents again urged to lock up after wave of break ins

TWEED Police are again warning residents to lock the doors of their vehicles and homes following an increase in thefts from the area.

Police said they would like to "again" remind the public to ensure their vehicles and homes are always kept locked following a crime-ridden month which has seen as an increase in theft from motor vehicles, stolen motor vehicles and break and enter offences.

The majority of thefts have occurred at Banora Point and Tweed Heads South.

A police spokesperson warned residents not to "give opportunistic thieves the chance to take your property".

"The entire community needs to ensure nothing of value is left in their cars and to ensure your motor vehicles are always locked when there is not an adult within three meters of the vehicle," they said.

The warning comes after three vehicles were broken into over two nights late last month which saw a GPS, wallet and designer sunglasses stolen.