Residents brace for ‘destructive’ cyclone

A developing tropical cyclone off the coast of northern Australia is threatening to bring "destructive winds", heavy rain and storm surges as it intensifies over the weekend.

But even areas for from the Top End could be very soggy this weekend.

Residents in the Northern Territory and parts of Queensland are in for some wild weather over the coming days, with a chance a tropical low that has formed in the Gulf of Carpentaria could turn into a cyclone.

Sky News Chief Meteorologist, Tom Saunders, said the system will intensify over the weekend.

"There is a high chance of a cyclone by Sunday. Initially the system is very slow moving, it should edge its way towards the top end early next week," he said.

"That will bring a cyclone crossing, leading to heavy rain and flooding along with a storm surge but also destructive winds."

The forming tropical cyclone is expected to intensify over the weekend. Picture: Sky News Weather

Mr Saunders said the system was "fairly large" by Australian standards and its winds could impact areas hundreds of kilometres away from the core.

"That means there is certainly that threat of destruction from this system," he said.

"Because it is very slow moving there will be heavy rain over the next week. Well over 200mm for the eastern NT, for the coastal areas probably over 300mm of rain."

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said a monsoon trough is also developing in the Gulf of Carpentaria, with the tropical low forming within that area.

This tropical low is expected to develop quickly over the weekend, increasing the risk of a tropical cyclone forming later on Saturday or early Sunday.

The BOM said the movement of the system will likely be "slow and erratic" before moving in a south to southwest direction.

Wet weather is expected to move across parts of Queensland and northern NSW. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

It's likely to be another wet weekend for parts of Queensland and northern NSW.

Widespread storms and heavy showers are expected through central and southern Queensland, bringing a risk of flash flooding to certain areas.

A number of flood warnings are in place across the state, with a major flood peak expected on the Balonne River at Surat over the next few days.

Another major flood warning was issued on Thursday for Eyre Creek at Bedourie, with moderate to major flood levels possible over the weekend.

On Sunday the heavy rainfall is expected to move across to northern NSW, with Mr Saunders saying some drought affected areas of the state may finally see some rain.

"Northwest NSW [is] one area that missed out on that heavy rain over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"So up around Bourke, perhaps as far south as Cobar, we will see some heavy rain from storms."

He noted that despite the recent heavy rain NSW has been receiving over the last few weeks, 99 per cent of the state is still in drought.

Torrential rain and high winds caused havoc across Sydney earlier in the week. Picture: Bill Hearne

AROUND THE CAPITALS

Sydneysiders can expect to see a few showers around this weekend, though no where near as much rain as earlier in the week.

The temperature is predicted to reach 25C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

Brisbane will also see some wet weather, with the chance of showers increasing on Sunday.

The city is expected to see a maximum temperature of 29C over the weekend.

People in Melbourne are in for a sunny weekend, with Saturday predicted to reach a top temperature of 22C before jumping to 30C on Sunday.

Perth residents are also in for a hot weekend, with the temperature expected to reach 32C on Sunday.

There will also be a shower or two around on the weekend, with the chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday.

It will be a sunny few days for Adelaide, with 32C expected to be the maximum temperature over the weekend.

Hobart will be mostly sunny, with light winds predicted to come through in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The top temperature is expected to be around 24C.

People in Canberra are in for a cloudy weekend, with the chance of a shower on Saturday.

The top temperature on Saturday is expected to be 25C before jumping to 29C on Sunday.

It will likely be a stormy, rainy weekend forDarwin residents, with the chance of a thunderstorm and gusty winds on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 34C, with the wet weather predicted to carry on into the rest of the week.