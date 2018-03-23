Residents get behind petition to stop bigger water trucks

MORE than 1200 people have signed a petition opposing 55-tonne B-double trucks transporting water from Uki.

Last year the Tweed Shire Council local traffic committee recommended councillors approve the proposal, which was submitted by Black Mount Pty Ltd on behalf of Mount Warning Spring Water, to allow the larger trucks to travel along Kyogle Rd through Uki and Murwillumbah for water extraction purposes at a Kunghur business.

But Tweed Water Alliance spokesman Jeremy Tager said the community did not want larger trucks on their roads.

"The increase in traffic generally and heavy vehicle traffic is clear to anyone who lives, works or shops on Kyogle Rd,” Mr Tager said.

"Virtually everyone around that route has signed that petition. It's already affecting their quality of life.

"The committee's initial recommendation to allow these trucks was made without consultation with anyone living along the proposed truck route.

"This should never have gone to the traffic committee but should have required an amendment of the Mt Warning Spring Water development approval, which is a public process.

"Additionally, if the application had come from MtWarning Spring Water, at least some road contribution fees would be imposed.

"Those fees are already a fraction of the road damage costs. This industry doesn't want to pay anything back.

"We urge council to listen to the voices of residents.

"Even more disturbing is that B-doubles have already been spotted in Uki and on Riverview St operating without approval.”

The Tweed Water Alliance was set up in early 2017 by a group of residents to protest water extraction development applications in the shire.