Residents in the dark over future road corridor

A councillor says residents need certainty over a future road corridor west of the Bruce Highway, as TMR names two suburbs affected.

A MORETON BAY councillor has accused the state Planning department of playing games over a future road corridor west of the Bruce Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) began the Moreton Bay Western Arterial Corridor study late 2018 and it was expected to take up to three years to complete.

TMR, however, told Pine Rivers Press that a preferred corridor alignment was still many years away and would be subject to extensive community consultation.

"A planning project looking at the western side of the Bruce Highway, between Beerburrum and Narangba, has been established and is presently at a very early stage," a spokeswoman said.

"In this case, a preferred corridor alignment is many years off, and any future road on that corridor is unlikely to be needed for 10 to 15 years, subject to competing statewide priorities, funding and other considerations."

Cr Peter Flannery though, who is running for mayor at the 2020 election, said TMR needed to give some certainty to residents who might be affected by the new road corridor.

"As this is a State Government project, and if I am elected as mayor, I will request urgent meetings with state members and the minister to propose that TMR stop playing games with this matter, as many residents' lives are and will be affected, and get on and give certainty to all," he said.

"This high capacity corridor will significantly alter the distribution of traffic on local roads west of the Bruce Highway."

He said the council met with TMR in December 2019, and discussed a general alignment of the corridor that the council could use for its traffic modelling.

"Unfortunately, if we had to wait for TMR to declare the exact spatial alignment of a preferred corridor, this could delay our strategic road and transport modelling for a further 12 to 24 months or even longer," he said.

"This general alignment that they have advised council on is sufficient to allow the council to recommence its strategic road and transport modelling."

Cr Flannery said the council was expecting a report from TMR later this year with a draft of the proposed road and transport network.

After the draft eventually goes out for public consultation, the results would be presented to the TMR minister, and a recommendation made for a preserved corridor.