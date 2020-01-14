Residents isolated by bus network change

HIGH AND DRY: Rebecca Bright and son Seth Bishop, 14, can’t fathom why Transport for NSW changed the bus route at Bilambil Heights, which has left residents “isolated”. Photo: MEL BELANIC

A MOTHER who spent six months teaching her son how to catch the bus from their Bilambil Heights home can’t fathom why Transport for NSW changed the network.

The new bus route was introduced on December 6 and has left residents who relied on the network “stranded”.

Some were so furious they started a petition at Top Shop at Bilambil Heights and a Facebook group called Bus Busters.

Rebecca Bright spent months teaching her son, Seth Bishop, 14, who is on the autism spectrum, how to catch a bus into town to gain independence.

Ms Bright said Seth used public transport to meet friends and eventually wanted to use the bus for work.

She said the change had isolated people who didn’t own a car and relied on the service.

“I can’t fathom why they stopped the bus?” Ms Bright said.

“They’ve really left a lot of people high and dry because the numbers weren’t there.”

Ms Bright, who works for the NSW Department of Education, is also not satisfied with the alternative.

“There is the option to catch the school bus down to the bus stop at the Top Shop,” she said.

“But you have to have a Working with Children Check to work with children and the school has a duty of care to those children the minute they set foot on the bus.

“The school can’t perform that duty of care with strangers getting onto the bus.

“I would like to think everyone is trustworthy but I have caught the Bilambil bus and hence why my son does not catch it by himself.”

A written petition was started at the Top Shop at Bilambil Heights in December and has several hundred signatures.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest was contacted for comment but did not reply by the time of print.