Residents left stumped by council's tree decision

TIGHT FIT: Gary Glover from Campfire Crt, Terranora shows how narrow the street is with parked cars before trees are planted there

TERRANORA residents are hoping the Tweed Shire Council will reconsider planting trees on the nature strip of a small cul-de-sac because of safety concerns.

A petition with 57 residents' signatures from Campfire Crt, Shearer Dr and Australia Dr, Terranora, was sent to the council's parks department to object to the planting of trees in Campfire Crt.

The petition argues trees on the nature strip "would create a hazard as it would reduce visibility” on the narrow street where many neighbourhood children play.

Campfire Crt resident Gary Glover went around the neighbourhood with the petition and said many people were in support of not having trees on the nature strip for safety reasons.

"There was a woman in Shearer St who signed it and said that she lived on Terranora Rd and nearly got done in a few times coming out of her block because the trees that were there were so dangerous,” Mr Glover said.

"Most people here are tradesman and there's more than just a few cars so they've got to put it up (on the curb).

"It's a bit of a danger point, especially for the lower part of the drive.”

Campfire Crt resident Bruce Wenban said he already had trouble parking his caravan on the street.

"I've also got friends who come and they've got caravans but there's nowhere for them to park,” Mr Wenban said.

Mr Glover said he hoped council would have discussed the plan to plant trees with the residents.

"We just want them to come and consult the owners on both sides of the street so that we know where we're at,” Mr Glover said.

"The gentleman from council was out on Monday, as they were supposed to mark on Monday, and to his credit he may look at dwarf trees but time will tell.

"He's talking about putting miniature trees in and he's taking it back to his boss.

"We really don't need that many trees to beautify the place because everybody is putting in their gardens they can handle.”

Tweed Shire Council's new tree planting policy states no tree would be planted on council land if it could cause injury to a person or damage a property unless a risk assessment was carried out for compelling environ- mental or aesthetic reasons.

Council has confirmed officiers will be visiting homes in Australia Dr, Campfire Court and Shearers Court later this week to seek one-on-one feedback.