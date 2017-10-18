Residents lobby Elliot on mine opposition

TAKING A STAND: Protesters against Adani outside Justine Elliot's office in Tweed South this week.

TWEED residents have picketed Richmond MP Justine Elliot's Tweed Heads South office in an ongoing protest against mining giant Adani's planned operations in Queensland.

Stop Adani Byron spokeswoman Virginia White said while Mrs Elliot was commended for her support of marriage equality, they urged her to "demonstrate the same amount of passion and commitment to stopping Adani and phasing out fossil fuels”.

"Without it, there will be no happy tomorrows for any of us,” Ms White said.

Ms White said there was an "abundance of proof” the Adani coal mine project - the largest approved in Australia - would be environmentally damaging and wouldn't bring enough economic benefit to Australians.

After protesting at Cabarita Beach last Saturday - which they were disappointed neither Mrs Elliot nor Labor councillor Reece Byrnes attended - the group protested outside Mrs Elliot's office last Tuesday.

The Labor MP said she respected their right to take a stand and spoke with the group.

"I've already (expressed) concern about the proposed Adani mine,” Mrs Elliot said.

"I've also made it clear that it's a decision for the Queensland Government.”

While ALP leader Bill Shorten has spoken out against the mine, Mrs Elliot stopped short of slamming the Queensland Labor government.

"I understand a lot of people have concerns ... and one of Labor's policies has been about transitioning to renewable energy,” she said.

"(Queensland Labor) have had a very strong commitment to renewable energy ... this is a decision for them.”